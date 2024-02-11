Village pub dating back 500 years with old-fashioned feel - but now has a newcomer in charge

The Sun Inn in Clun has lived a long life as a pub since becoming a hostelry in the 16th century and was once part of a trail of seven pubs in the village.

While some have fallen by the wayside, the pub has managed to keep itself alive through adapting to modern demands as a bed and breakfast, with the bar and lounge featured parts of the pub, as well as being featured in the film "Wolf Manor" which was filmed in Shropshire.

The public bar has a floor with stone flags, as well as an open fire, while the smaller bar next to it has a wood burning stove and the lounge contains comfortable furniture, which includes high-backed and coaching settles.

It also has a conservatory and a patio at the rear which opens up to show the view across the Shropshire countryside.

Landlord John Hilton has been running the pub for two years alongside the bed and breakfast and described it as a traditional English pub which harks back to a forgotten time.

He says "The Sun Inn is a great village pub with stone floors, open Inglenook fireplaces and I think it's how you would imagine an old English pub.

"I think it's definitely a pub that people would want to come and see as part of a visit to Clun as that's what we've tried to achieve over the time we've been here."