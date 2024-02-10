Only pub in village is closed after falling victim to double whammy of cost of living pressures

The White Horse at Overton, near Ellesmere, and seven miles from Wrexham, has closed its doors until either a new freehold owner or pub landlord can be found.

It is also on the property market as the current owner, Market Drayton-based Joule's Brewery, says it is willing to consider "alternative uses".

The White Horse at Overton, near Ellesmere. Picture: Matthew Phillips Surveyors.

The White Horse was refurbished by Joules in 2009 and won the prestigious national design award for best refurbishment from the Campaign For Real Ale.

For the last six months Oswestry landlord Mick Burton, of The Fox, has been running both pubs but he has had to concentrate on the town establishment. The brewery has thanked Mr Burton for his help in keeping the pub going.