The designer-style straw handbag is the must-have accessory for summer - now £21.24 for a limited time only

Summer fashion is all about breezy comfort, natural textures, and effortless style and nothing captures that better than a chic straw bag. Right now, you can get your hands on the Women's Straw Tote Woven Handle Shoulder Bag £21.24 (was £24.99) that’s 15% discount off for a limited time only.

At first glance, this large straw handbag could easily be mistaken for a high-end designer piece. With its beautifully woven straw construction, sleek silhouette, and structured yet relaxed shape, it adds a polished touch to any summer outfit whether you're heading to the beach, a weekend market, or a casual lunch.

Women's Straw Tote Woven Handle Shoulder Bag

The perfect summer accessory

Spacious enough to carry all your essentials from beach towels and books to daily must-haves.

Soft woven handles make it easy to wear on your shoulder for hours.

The neutral, natural look pairs effortlessly with linen dresses and beachwear.

Crafted to be long-lasting while remaining light and easy to carry on hot summer days.

Available in two colours brown and beige.

This straw tote bag offers a designer-inspired look without the hefty price. Whether you're planning your holiday wardrobe or just need a versatile everyday tote, this is an easy style upgrade that won’t break the bank.

