Money Saving Amy: Get searching for your trip away on a budget

January can be a great time to find a great deal, while holiday companies and hotels are looking to fill up their hotels and flights for the year ahead, there’s plenty of deals and discounts to be had.

Firstly I wanted to talk about Butlin’s holidays

We’ve been on several of these now and they are a brilliant value, fun, action packed family holiday. The price you pay doesn’t just include your accommodation, it includes unlimited swimming, unlimited rides suitable for a wide age range and unlimited shows. The entertainment we’ve seen over the years has been fantastic, from animal-themed stage shows, to pantos and Peppa Pig shows, there’s shows for all kids ages. And the adult entertainment is equally as brilliant, with acts such as illusionists, magicians, tribute acts and more. Having looked at a range of dates through 2024 you can stay in room only accommodation from as little as around £50 for 4 nights, that’s based on 2 adults and 2 children at Minehead, these are the standard rooms so with this you would need to factor in catering. The sites offer dining plans and have two options to choose from, to suit all budgets, plus there’s a range of on site restaurants. If you prefer to do self catering, you can bag an apartment for around £72 (based on 2 adults and 2 children, in Minehead). If you’re restricted to school holidays only, although the price do inevitably rise, there are still some reasonable holidays to be had, with rooms for around £184 and apartments for around £245 for 2 adults and 2 children Monday-Friday in Minehead.

Next up is the “Sun Club 950 holidays”

These are holidays that you can bag for only £9.50 per person, there are a couple of catches in that you must pay for 4 people minimum and some parks do have additional charges for linen and club passes, but despite these things, these holidays can still be really affordable. There’s a wide range of parks across England, Scotland, Wales and even Europe with holiday parks in France, Germany, Italy and more. If you’re able to bag some cheap flights or a low priced euro tunnel fair, you could be in for a very affordable abroad trip.

Haven

Haven also has some very reasonably priced holiday options, for example they have a holiday park in St Ives, Cornwall that starts from only £65 for a family of four in March for a 4 night break Monday-Friday. This is self catered accommodation meaning you don’t have to fork out a fortune on dining out and can easily keep costs down by cooking in.

Sky Scanner

If you’re looking for a way to save on air fairs, using Sky Scanners “explore everywhere” feature is a handy tip you need to know. Simple select “explore everywhere” on the home page of the website, type in the airport you want to go from and Sky Scanner will give you a list of places to visit with the cheapest coming up first. If you’re looking to break up the winter with a trip away a quick search showed you could fly over to Ireland from only £26 return (based on flying from Birmingham) or even Spain, which also comes up at £26 return on selected dates if you’re heading to Fuerteventura for some winter sun in January.

Social media follows

If you love affordable travel then I can recommend following these Instagram pages: ‘thetravelmum’, ‘cheapholidayexp’ and ‘budgetingmumofficial’, all of which regularly post fantastic travel deals, and test them out so you can see how fab the deals are.

I hope you’ve enjoyed this weeks travel tips. Follow along on Instagram @_moneysavingamy for more daily money saving tips and tricks.