Town centre pub with a brewery on-site in an area that's 'come into its own'

A pub is often judged by its beer, with drinkers looking for quality, flavour and a good range.

That's something the Pheasant Inn in Wellington has looked at and become very well-known for by its customers and by its supporters, having been voted the best real ale pub in Shropshire in 2022 and 2023 by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The awards for the pub have reflected the quality of the beers and ciders sold, with the pub a taphouse for Rowton Brewery, who have owned and run the pub for seven years.

Pete Preston is the manager alongside his father Jim and his brother Steve, and says the family love both ale and running the venue, which has been a coach house with stables on the side.

Pete and Steve Preston are part of the family dynasty running the pub

He says: "We've always had a great love for real ale and started the brewery in 2008, so we were always on the lookout for a good pub to run along the brewery.

"The Pheasant is a perfect pub as it's in the centre of town, it's got a good community spirit and we've all grown up around Wellington, so it's an ideal place for us."

Mr Preston says the pub is very much a wet-led pub and while it does serve food, it only does so for four hours between Tuesday and Saturday. Many of the beers for sale are brewed in the brewhouse at the back of the site.