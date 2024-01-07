The village pub that's also been a shop, butchers and post office in its long history

It's an unassuming building which, if you drove by, you might mistake for someone's house or a local shop.

The Apple Tree in Onibury near Craven Arms has had a mixed and varied past since it was built as the Raven in 1886.

It has existed as a pub, but also transitioned into a bakery, a village shop, a butchery and a post office at various stages over the last 138 years, only returned as the Apple Tree Pub in 1998.

Current landlord Andy Bevan has been at the pub with his team for around seven years and is very aware of the history of the pub.

Landlord Andy Bevan said his love of ale helped with selecting beers for the pub

He says: "It's been a pub, a bakery, a butchery and the village shop and has had quite the life since it was first built in the 1880s.

"I get some people who come in now and they used to come in here as teens to buy sweets from the big containers, but it's been a pub-come-cafe for about 25 years now.