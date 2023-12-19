Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire backs Winter Warmer Appeal

The Warmer Winter Appeal was launched by Shrewsbury-based charity Community Resource in November.

It raises funds to give out as grants to people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin to help pay energy costs, emergency fuel and energy-saving improvements in people’s homes.

While anyone is welcome to give their support, Community Resource invites donations from people who receive the Winter Fuel Allowance but may not require it, and would like to give some or all of it to help those in their community who are struggling.

Anna, the King’s official representative in Shropshire and patron of Community Resource, said: "If you are in the fortunate position of being able to share any or all of your Winter Fuel Allowance, please consider donating it to Community Resource so they can help those in desperate need.

“Your contribution, no matter the amount, will allow this fantastic local charity to continue offering financial lifelines to people facing hardship, ensuring they can keep warm during these difficult winter months.”

Bev Baxter, CEO of Community Resource, said: “We know what a challenging time it is for people, and we are so grateful for the support we have already received for this year’s appeal.

“But we also know there are vulnerable people with no safety net who will have to make the choice between heating and eating this winter. That is why we are asking for those who are in a position to help, who don’t have to worry about how they will heat their homes, to support us if they can.”

Community Resource partners with referral agencies to find people most in need. It helps to arrange energy bill payments and emergency fuel orders, as well as providing them with insulation, draft exclusion and other energy saving measures.

It also works to raise awareness about how households can make simple changes to reduce their costs while still keeping warm.

To donate to the Warmer Winter Appeal, visit justgiving.com/campaign/shropshirefuelpoverty