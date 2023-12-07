Telford housebuilder provides generous support for local charity

Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at Abbey Walk on Castle Farm Way, has donated £750 to Telford Crisis Support as part of its Community Fund initiative.

The fund, which was launched earlier this year, provides local organisations with donations to help them thrive, with local causes encouraged to apply for their share of a £10,000 pot.

Telford Crisis Support is a multi-bank for local residents in need, offering everything from food parcels to school uniform, and home and wellbeing support.

Simon Lellow, Operations Manager at Telford Crisis Support said: “This donation will enable us to support many families to decorate or get much needed supplies to keep their home warm and cosy this winter.

“We support a range of families across Telford, each with their own story and individual needs. Each and every family we come into contact with deserves to live in a house that truly feels like home, and this donation will enable us to help them to create just that."

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, added: “We are delighted to be able to support Telford Crisis Support with our latest Community Fund.

“We are committed to building thriving communities within the local area and are proud to support this wonderful charity and its commitment to families in need," she said. "Here at Redrow, we understand better than anyone how important it is for a house to feel like a home, and we hope that our donation will help ensure many families can continue to rebuild their lives in a safe, and homely environment.”