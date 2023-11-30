The New Saints and its charity support food bank appeal

The New Saints FC and its charity arm have joined forces with the Oswestry and Borders Foodbank to boost donations in the lead up to Christmas.

The New Saints FC Foundation set up a drop-off area at the home ground in Park Hall to allow fans and other members of the public to make both food and cash donations to the foodbank.

Donation boxes at the stadium are open from 9am to 5pm during the week as well on match days.

Liz Jermy, manager of the Oswestry and Borders Foodbank, said that the football club and foundation were providing a key venue at which the public could make donations.

“We are just really pleased that the football club and foundation have taken up the foodbank message and are helping us raise awareness of the increase in need,” she said.

Simon O’Reilly, the club’s stadium and facility manager said the club’s top players would deliver the donated food and cash to the foodbank depot.

“When Oswestry and Borders Foodbank approached me to see if we could provide any help with generating donations, I couldn’t say yes fast enough. To be able to support the charity with donations in this way in the lead up to Christmas is so important to us as a team,” he said.

Gill Jones of TNS FC Foundation said that the foodbank was doing a remarkable job in the community.

“The drop-off point at the stadium is not only increasing the scope for donations from the public, but it’s also helping to raise the profile of this important charity. We were delighted to help with its work,” she said.

The foodbank is particularly keen to receive donations of tinned fish, tinned meats, crisps, Pot Noodles, tins of fruit, packaged cakes and puddings, biscuits, chocolate, sweets, jelly, tinned custards and rice puddings, savoury biscuits, pickles, nuts, instant coffee, tea bags, toiletries including soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and nappies. It cannot accept alcohol or homemade food.

Fans can give donations at the next home game on December 16 when The New Saints take on Penybont or at the next home women’s team fixture on December 3.