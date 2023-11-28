Housing association donates dozens of advent calenders to Telford families in need

Bromford has donated dozens of advent calendars for families using the services at Telford Crisis Support this festive season.

The independent charity provides a wide range of services to individuals and families across Telford and Wrekin and its Shropshire border area, including operating as a food and baby and toddler bank.

Amid the cost of living crisis, food bank use continues to soar. In 2022/23 there were 1,646 food bank distribution centres run by the Trussell Trust, compared to 1,588 in the previous year. During this period, 2.99 million people used a food bank in the UK, compared to 2.19 million in 2021/22.

The recent donation to the crisis centre will be handed out as part of its food support parcels.

Simon Lellow, operations manager at Telford Crisis Support, said: “On behalf of the children and young adults we are providing support to over the coming weeks, we would like to say a big thank you to the staff and management of Bromford for their kind donation of advent calendars. They will make a welcome addition to our food support parcels.”

Catherine Jarrett,director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said,:“As we embrace the spirit of giving this Christmas period, we are thrilled to be able to support the Telford Crisis Support food bank.

“We hope that through this donation of advent calendars, we brighten the days of families facing hardship and bring a touch of joy to their holiday season. We hope that this small gesture symbolises our commitment to supporting our communities and ensures that everyone feels the warmth and comfort of Christmas."

The housing association in currently building a new development nine miles from the crisis centre. Charlton Gardens, at Apley Farm, is comprised of two, three and four-bedroom shared ownership homes, designed and built by builders Countryside Properties.