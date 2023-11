Free Radio has its Mission Christmas – Cash for Kids campaign and ant people to help make a difference by donating toys.

There is a donation point at Medieval Madness, Units J and K, Vanguard way, Battlefield, Shrewsbury, SY1 3TG.

New or unwrapped gifts can be donated before December 15.

For more details and further locations, visit https://www.cashforkids.org.uk/mission