The New Saints are on ball to help food bank campaign

As part of their efforts to support the Oswestry and Borders Foodbank, JD Cymru Premier Champions, The New Saints FC, have set up a drop-off area at their home ground, Park Hall Stadium, where members of the community can donate a whole host of items.

Members of the public can drop into Park Hall throughout the week –9am-5pm – as well on matchday to make their donation.

TNS players, coaches and staff have all been getting involved in the initiative and bringing in plenty of donations as they prepare for Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final clash against Scotland’s Arbroath FC.

In the days after the game, the club’s star players will head to Oswestry and Borders Foodbank to deliver the food donated by the club alongside the local community.

The New Saints’ Stadium and Facility Manager, Simon O’Reilly said: “When Oswestry and Borders Foodbank approached me to see if we could provide any help with generating donations, I couldn’t say yes fast enough.

“We’ve already provided the charity with free advertising space around our stadium as part of our commitment to helping local charities, but to be able to support charity with donations in this way in the lead up to Christmas is so important to us as a team”.

Mike Harris, Chairman of The New Saints FC, added: “We’re delighted to utilise this week’s huge game with Arbroath as a way to inspire the local community to join us by donating anything they can to the local foodbank.

"TNS are extremely proud to be at the heart of the community and happy to help support anyone in any way we possibly can. It is amazing to see our players, coaches and staff already getting involved by donating food throughout the week, as a club we want to align with our community as much as possible.

“It’d be fantastic to see as many people as possible come out to support this important initiative and perhaps also join us for what is set to be a great afternoon of football at Park Hall as we look to reach the semi-finals of the SPFL Trust Trophy.”

Oswestry and Borders Foodbank are looking to collect tinned fish, tinned meats, tinned fruit, crisps, packaged cakes and biscuits, sweets, cheese, hot chocolate, instant coffee, teabags and toiletries.