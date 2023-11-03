Asda offers free hot drinks to emergency responders

Until December 31 responders on shift and in uniform can come into Asda stores to grab themselves a free tea or coffee from either the Asda cafe or the self service Costa or Leon machines.

Off duty responders with a Blue Light Card also receive 10 per cent back in their Cashpot on all fresh purchases including fresh meat, fish and ready meals when they scan their Asda Rewards app at the checkout.

To claim the free drink whilst on shift, emergency responders just help themselves to a hot drink from either the instore café or self-serve machine and take it to the till where an Asda colleague will process it free of charge. The offer is for one drink per emergency responder.

The initiative is open to paramedics, police officers and firefighters and is available all day, every day – including in 24-hour stores.

Asda chief people and corporate affairs officer Hayley Tatum said: “This initiative is a token of our appreciation for the tireless work that our emergency responders are carrying out in the communities in which we operate. Whether on duty, enjoying a break or finishing a shift, we invite them to pop in, say hi and grab a cuppa.”

In selected Asda stores, Community Champions run a ‘Community Cuppa’ campaign in Asda cafes by creating space for community groups who may otherwise struggle to meet due to rental costs or high energy costs. Spaces will be available on weekdays in November and December from 2pm to 6pm and all community group members who visit will also receive unlimited free tea or coffee.

This new initiative is the fourth Asda Cafe offer to support local communities, including the popular Kids Eat for £1 and Winter Warmers – £1 soup and a roll with unlimited tea and coffee for over 60s.