Telford charity in plea for school uniform donations with demand higher than ever

School uniform project at Telford Crisis Support

Telford Crisis Support, based in Halesfield, is appealing for donations to support its school uniform bank.

Each year, the charity supports more than 1,200 children with much-needed school uniforms and is seeing requests for help increase as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets.

Despite a change in government legislation that said schools needed to ensure that uniforms are affordable, the charity is on track to see a 20 per cent increase in requests from last year.

Simon Lellow, operations manager at Telford Crisis Support, said: “The Telford & Wrekin School Uniform Project is a free-to-access service run by Telford Crisis Support that relies upon donations of pre-loved school uniform items and PE clothing.

“We urgently need branded or generic school uniforms for all the borough’s schools, so we can keep meeting the growing volume of requests we’re getting for help.”

Councillor Raj Mehta said: “Does that shirt still fit? Do those shoes still go on? If you’ve got items of school uniforms or PE kits that no longer fit, please consider donating them to Telford Crisis Support’s School Uniform Bank, where they can be used again to help families who can’t afford to buy new uniforms during the cost of living squeeze.

“Your donations will not only mean Telford Crisis Support can help families who need it most, but they also help to keep clothes out of landfill too.”