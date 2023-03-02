Cllr David Thomas

At Powys County Council’s full council on Thursday, March 2 councillors met to formally set the Council Tax which is an annual legal requirement that’s needed before bills can start to be sent out to residents.

The budget had been voted through at a meeting on Thursday, February 23.

This means that the cost for an average Band D property will rise by £72.59 a year or and will be £1,524.45.

But this excludes the Town and Community Council and Police precepts that are added to the bills.

Finance portfolio holder, Labour’s Cllr David Thomas said: “This is a very technical report, today’s meeting does not reopen the budget debate it ensures that council sets council tax for billing purposes.”

This calculation is founded on the number of houses in each council tax band and needs to take account of several factors including discounts, exemptions, disablement reductions and premiums.

Next year’s budget will receive a financial boost as the council tax increase on long term empty will go up to 100 per cent and the premium on periodically occupied dwellings (second homes/holiday homes) also rises to 75 per cent.

The voted to confirm the Council Tax resolution, saw 48 councillors vote in favour, three against and 11 abstentions.

Earlier this year Dyfed-Powys Police approved a precept increase of 7.75 per cent which is an extra £22.49 for a Band D property.

This takes the annual cost up to £312.65 a year which needs to be added to the combined totals.

COUNTY & COMMUNITY COUNCIL TAX BAND D

Montgomeryshire

Aberhafesp – £1,552.77

Banwy- £1,542.48

Bausley with Criggion – £1,550.45

Berriew – £1,542.45

Betws Cedewain – £1,554.98

Cadfarch – £1,543.12

Caersws – £1,577.79

Carno – £1,571.43

Carreghofa – £1,560.11

Castle Caereinion – £1,569.90

Churchstoke – £1,558.84

Dwyrhiw – £1,545.11

Forden – £1,585.71

Glantwymyn – £1,542.14

Guilsfield – £1,547.79

Kerry – £1,555.53

Llanbrynmair – £1,552.56

Llandinam – £1,585.67

Llandrinio and Arddleen – £1,549.33

Llandysilio – £1,555.20

Abermule with Llandyssil – £1,574.30

Llanerfyl – £1,547.15

Llanfair Caereinion – £1,582.00

Llanfechain – £1,559.66

Llanfihangel – £1,581.62

Llanfyllin – £1,583.59

Llangedwyn – £1,524.45

Llangurig – £1,546.30

Llangyniew – £1,557.11

Llangynog – £1,601.87

Llanidloes – £1,621.79

Llanidloes Without – £1,555.89

Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant – £1,547.20

Llansantffraid – £1,550.53

Llansilin – £1,534.98

Llanwddyn – £1,593.92

Machynlleth – £1,875.68

Manafon – £1,548.61

Meifod – £1,549.66

Mochdre with Penstrowed – £1,558.06

Montgomery – £1,629.53

Newtown & Llanllwchaiarn – £1,703.66

Pen Y Bont Fawr – £1,574.37

Trefeglwys – £1,534.18

Tregynon – £1,568.26

Trewern – £1,558.31

Welshpool – £1,775.09.

Brecknockshire

Bronllys – £1,557.36

Builth Wells – £1,624.26

Cilmery – £1,545.48

Erwood – £1,558.23

Gwernyfed – £1,552.84

Hay-on-Wye – £1,610.30

Llanafan Fawr – £1,539.08

Llangammarch – £1,565.49

Llanwrthwl – £1,552.02

Llanwrtyd Wells – £1,570.74

Talybont-on-Usk – £1,571.45

Tawe Uchaf – £1,571.53

Trallong – £1,566.71

Treflys – £1,543.98

Vale of Grwyney – £1,544.28

Yscir – £1,543.45

Ystradfellte – £1,573.48

Ystradgynlais – £1,636.69

Radnorshire

Abbeycwmhir – £1,557.22

Aberedw – £1,535.18

Beguildy- £1,548.80

Clyro – £1,536.08

Disserth & Trecoed – £1,541.10

Gladestry – £1,539.61

Glasbury – £1,543.45

Glascwm – £1,541.50

Knighton – £1,587.67

Llanbadarn Fawr – £1,545.45

Llanbadarn Fynydd – £1,555.91

Llanbister – £1,559.59

Llanddewi Ystradenny – £1,538.39

Llandrindod Wells – £1,601.95

Llanelwedd – £1,539.78

Llanfihangel Rhydithon – £1,562.51

Llangunllo – £1,539.20

Llanyre – £1,550.32

Nantmel – £1,553.41

New Radnor – £1,565.13

Old Radnor – £1,545.97

Painscastle – £1,532.26

Penybont & Llandegley – £1,568.97

Presteigne & Norton – £1,578.45

Rhayader – £1,572.22

St Harmon – £1,585.26