Telford PC 'tearful' after 'inspiring' visit to foodbank

Published:

Police officers have been collecting for a foodbank after being moved by a visit to a community event.

PC Rob Hughes, PCSO Andy Hudson and PCSO Krissy Wills
PC Rob Hughes of Donnington's Safer Neighbourhood Team was attending a foodshare at Holy Trinity Church in Wrockwardine Wood when he got talking to staff from Telford Crisis Support.

The charity, which operates as a food bank and also provides help with clothing, school uniforms and items for babies and toddlers, explained to the constable about their Christmas shortages.

PC Hughes explained: "I didn't realise how much they needed, and I could see how great they were at helping out.

"I felt we needed to do something. Especially now, at Christmas time when people are really struggling with the financial situation. I'm lucky enough to be in a position to be able to help out.

"I told the team at Donnington, and PSCO Krissy Wills and PSCO Andy Hudson were keen to get involved."

Feed a Family:

The team, with some help from from PC Hughes' mother, filled a store cupboard with food, Christmas cakes and selection boxes and took them down to the centre in Halesfield on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, the team were treated to a tour of the charity's distribution depot where they met staff.

"I felt a bit tearful," PC Hughes said: "To see such pride in what they were doing, it was really inspiring.

"There was a real sense of determination from the volunteers in making sure that families had the best Christmas possible. I'm glad we could add a bit to it."

The charity is asking for a selection of Christmas donations in the lead-up to the big day, including tinned vegetables, stuffing, gravy, mince pies, Christmas pudding and cake, custard and selection boxes.

More information can be found at telfordcrisissupport.org.uk

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

