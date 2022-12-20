Oswestry firefighters step in to offer a festive lunch

Oswestry Fire Station, at the top of Willow Street in the town, will be open between noon and 2pm on Friday.
Retained firefighters will be serving lunch and providing a welcome to those who are feeling lonely or vulnerable.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "On Friday 23rd December between 12pm and 2pm the fire station will be open and providing a warm space, free soup, bread roll, mince pies and hot drinks for any of the homeless, elderly, lonely or the vulnerable in Oswestry.
"We aim to provide a sense of belonging to all of the above in a safe and warm environment that welcomes everyone."
Donations towards the event can be put in an envelope and posted in the station's letter box, while tins of tomato soup and mince pies can be left at the door to the station