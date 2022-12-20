Ban home repossessions and evictions over the Christmas period, urges Shropshire MP

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan is fighting to ban home repossessions and evictions over the Christmas period

It comes as analysis by the Liberal Democrats revealed a “nightmare before Christmas,” with roughly 62,500 homeowners nationwide due to see their mortgage rate hiked between now and December 31.

Mrs Morgan, the Lib Dem MP for North Shropshire, warned the government must act now, adding that no one should face losing their home over Christmas because "the Conservatives crashed the economy".

Locally in Shropshire there were 33 possession warrants and eight mortgage repossessions in the last 12 months.

Mrs Morgan said: “Families in Shropshire are facing a nightmare before Christmas, with monthly mortgage and rent payments going through the roof. The anxiety of eviction hangs over far too many people's heads.

“The Conservative Government put hundreds of pounds on people’s mortgages through their disastrous mini-budget. The very least they could now do is to take responsibility for fixing this mess and protecting families on the brink.

“No-one should face losing their home this Christmas because the Conservative Government crashed the economy.”

The Liberal Democrats are also calling on the Government to bring in immediately its long-promised ban on no-fault evictions to protect renters, along with an increase in housing benefits and a moratorium on evictions based on rent arrears to protect those facing soaring rental prices.

In Shropshire, official statistics show 54 tenant evictions in the past year.

The Liberal Democrat proposals would include a temporary ban on banks repossessing people’s homes over the Christmas period. The party is also calling for a mortgage protection fund to support homeowners hardest hit by soaring mortgage prices.

The latest figures nationally show a significant increase in people at risk of seeing their home repossessed, with 3,680 mortgage possessions claims in the courts between July and September, up 30 per cent on the same period last year.