How much you'd save at Shropshire's cheapest petrol station compared to average prices

A sight for sore eyes. Fuel prices at DA Roberts, Whitchurch.

Major retailers, particularly supermarkets, have often been criticised for 'rocket and feather' pricing where costs go up very quickly in a short space of rime but take much longer to drop, with independents forecourts often offering the best deals across the region.

The Shropshire Star has regularly reported on the price of fuel across the county this year. The cheapest prices serving Shropshire motorists have regularly been found at garages including the Essar-branded DA Roberts and Griffiths Garages in Whitchurch and Leintwardine respectively.

Those prices were significantly lower than the national average for both fuels, which the RAC is currently reporting as 159.88p for petrol and 183.87p for diesel earlier in the week.

On Friday, DA Roberts in Chester Road, Whitchurch, was displaying a petrol price of 137.9p with diesel costing 159.9p. Managers at both DA Roberts and Griffiths Garage described their prices as "fair", saying bigger companies can "charge what they want because they’re not being challenged".

DA Roberts Fuels & Garage, Whitchurch, had the lowest prices in Shropshire on Friday

Based on recent prices, the cost of filling the 55-litre tank of a typical family car from empty at the north Shropshire forecourt would cost £75.89 for petrol and £87.99 for diesel. Those costs compare to average costs of £87.93 and £101.13 for petrol and diesel respectively.

These costs show that while filling a regular family car will save drivers a lot of money, the saving compared to more expensive filling stations charging the national average is around £12 a time for drivers of petrol-powered cars and £14 for diesel vehicle owners.

The RAC claims drivers have lost out on bigger savings in recent weeks due to wholesale prices plummeting by 11p for petrol and 15p for diesel in November, savings it claims haven't been passed on. The motoring group believes petrol should really be at an average of 146p and diesel to 169p – 14p and 15p lower than the current averages, leading its experts to think some retailers are enjoying margins of more than 20p per litre.

The average supermarket prices currently stand at 158.31p for petrol and 182.74p for diesel, both only a fraction under the overall UK average.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “It’s bordering on a scandal that drivers are being overcharged so much because the big four supermarkets, which dominate UK fuel retailing, are flatly refusing to reduce their prices by bigger amounts. Their prices are dropping like a feather when they should be falling like a stone.

“In 10 years of closely monitoring fuel prices we have never seen major retailer margins this high for this long. It used to be the case before the pandemic that we’d see wholesale prices drop by 4p a litre and then the supermarkets would be vying with one another to announce a price cut to drive customers into their stores."

“We have more sympathy for smaller retailers that don’t buy new stock as often as their larger competitors and need larger margins to stay afloat – to their considerable credit, some have lowered their prices drastically, undercutting the supermarkets by a huge amount. We’ve had reports of independent retailers selling petrol for as little as 140p a litre which is 18p lower than the supermarket average.

“While every retailer is free to charge what they like for their fuel it doesn’t seem fair that some of the biggest retailers appear to be taking advantage of their hard-pressed customers in the run-up to Christmas by making well over 10p more on a litre than they used to. We strongly urge every driver not to automatically assume their local supermarket is the cheapest place to fill up and shop around for the best priced fuel.