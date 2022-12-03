Pub collects more than 200 gifts for our Christmas Toy Appeal

Waiter Callum Roberts of The White Horse in Shrewsbury with some of the toys donated to our Christmas Toy Appeal

The White Horse in Shrewsbury has been overwhelmed by the generosity of people who have contributed to the appeal.

The pub, in Wenlock Road, opposite Shirehall, is one of seven collection points for the 2022 Shropshire Star Christmas Toy Appeal.

The campaign has seen more than 5,000 gifts distributed to good causes in the county since it was launched in 2015, and for the first time we have joined forces with Shropshire brewery Joule's with four of its pubs agreeing to collect for us.

Patric Morkot, assistant manager of The White Horse said he was delighted by the level of support from customers.

"We've been bowled over by the generosity of the people of Shrewsbury," he said.

"It's a great response for us to get so many toys in such a short time, people are being very generous."

We are asking our generous readers to donate brand new toys, games, books and gifts, which will be shared out between four wonderful organisations which work with youngsters in the region.

This year we are supporting the children's ward at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals trust, Telford Young Carers, The Harry Johnson Trust for children with cancer, and The Movement Centre in Oswestry which provides therapy for conditions such as cerebral palsy and Down Syndrome.

As well as The White Horse, fellow Joule's pubs The Red Lion in Market Drayton, the Crown Wharf in Stone and the King's Arms in Church Stretton are also providing collection points.

And in Telford, we are now able to offer three collection points, with a computer recycling company in the town also now on board.

Recycle IT 4U, on Halesfield, has also agreed to collect toys on our behalf, in addition to the existing collection points at the Shropshire Star offices at Grosvenor House, off Hollinswood Road, and at the Telford CVS office at Hazeldine House, close to the former Debenhams building.

We are also asking businesses who are able to help, either by donating toys and gifts, or collecting them for the appeal, to get in touch on 01952 241491.

Donations can be dropped off at the following collection points:

Telford:

Shropshire Star, Grosvenor House, Central Park, Hollinswood Road, Telford, TF2 9TW

Telford & Wrekin CVS, Hazeldine House, Central Square, Telford TF3 4JL

Recycle IT 4U Ltd, 1 Cedar Court, Halesfield 17, Telford TF7 4PF

Shrewsbury:

The White Horse, 7, Wenlock Rd, Shrewsbury, SY2 6JJ

Market Drayton:

The Red Lion, Great Hales Street, Market Drayton, TF9 1JP

Church Stretton:

King’s Arms, 53, High Street, Church Stretton, SY6 6BY

Stone: