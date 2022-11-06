Toy-drive aiming to save Christmas for families facing cost of living crisis

Katie Millard from Oswestry has set up the toy appeal

Katie Millard, from Oswestry, said she felt 'overwhelmed' with news of the cost of living crisis, and was determined to do something to help families struggling over the festive season.

Organisations across the town have got on board with the North Pole Toy Drive, which is hoping to keep the economy from impacting the Christmas of Oswestry's children.

Katie said this year was shaping up to be a difficult year for many families.

She said: "People who have not struggled before are going to be struggling this year.

"I felt like I was being overwhelmed with news on the telly and social media about how hard it was for people and I got really upset and felt powerless.

"I realised there was actually something I could do to help."

Katie is asking people to buy new toys and gifts for children aged from 18 months to 18 years.

Where possible, gifters are asked to wrap the gifts and label them with the content and appropriate age range.

Gifts can then be dropped off at dedicated locations across the town including OsNosh Community Kitchen, OsWarm and Liar Liar coffee shop.

A range of businesses including HSBC, Zest and The Works have also signed up for the scheme, encouraging their staff and customers to contribute.

Katie said the support for Oswestry had been wonderful.

She said: "Oswestry's a great place for community. You can really rely on Oswestry people.

"We've had loads of donations already and there's lots of collection points - it's been really amazing for so many people to get on board."

For more information about donating or receiving gifts this year, email Katie at katiemorda@googlemail.com or visit the Facebook page 'Oswestry North Pole - Toy Drive 2022'