Wellington groups come together to support cost-of-living crisis

Nick Brooke of All Saints Church, Lesley Stephenson and Russell Garner of Wrekin Community Fridge and LCT Food Hubs, Kay Corbett of the Save It Discount Store, David Ford of Cash Providers and Tina Price of the Wellington Methodist Church.

The Love Wellington campaign has co-ordinated a food donation drop-off event for later this month.

Held alongside the town’s Christmas lights switch-on evening on November 19, the initiative is aimed at boosting supplies at local food banks which are running low on stocks.

“The Christmas lights event, which is organised by Wellington Town Council, is always hugely popular and will draw crowds of a couple of thousand,” explained Sally Themans of Love Wellington.

“We are now inviting residents to bring items of food with them which can be dropped off at various places around the town.

“This is to enhance the spirit of giving at Christmas and promote Wellington as a community-minded place which is responding to the current cost of living crisis,” she added.

Nick Brooke, parish mission enabler at All Saints Church Wellington said: "The demands on food banks to provide for those in need have increased drastically over the past few months and will continue to grow for the foreseeable future.

“However, we continue to be amazed by people's generosity and how hard this town works together to ensure everyone has access to food."