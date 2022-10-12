Shropshire village one of first to trial 'warm place' amid energy crisis in colder months

Councillor Mark Williams oversaw the first of Highley's warm banks welcome residents in for free food

As more councils gear up for the provision of 'warm banks' over the winter, Highley has welcomed residents to its very first one.

The Severn Centre in Highley welcomed residents on Friday to a trial of its Eat, Meet and Greet afternoon that aims to provide a warm meal, refreshment, and heating to those struggling in the face of rising energy bills.

More and more councils across the country have signalled using libraries, churches and other community centres as 'hubs' for people to keep warm.

Food was provided by the Severn Centre Café and Highley Community Project with funding coming from the Parish Council.

Shropshire Councillor for Highley, Mark Williams said: "We all know that it is going to be tough this winter, and this has the potential to be a real, immediate help to many people in our village.

"A lot of people in our village are just managing now and it’s going to get worse as it gets colder.

"Our purpose as councillors is to serve our community and providing a warm and welcoming place is part of that."

The event will run again this Friday, October 14 at The Severn Centre.

Councillor Williams said the scheme will run throughout winter, with the option to expand to as frequently as the community requires.

"It might just be every Friday," he said "but we'll run it every day if we need to."