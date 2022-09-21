More than 36,000 Shropshire residents to receive £150 for rising bills from this week

The Department of Work and Pensions

The Department for Work and Pensions has today announced that thousands will receive the support as part of a government package to help with the cost of living crisis.

It comes as people with disabilities are facing some of the worst impacts of the rising inflation due to increased care and mobility needs.

The government body estimates that 9,600 individuals in The Wrekin can expect the payment from this week, alongside 9,400 individuals in Shrewsbury and Atcham, 9,800 individuals in North Shropshire and 7,600 in Ludlow.

Those who already receive a qualifying disability benefit will be paid automatically, the Government has said.

The new Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, described the scheme as "providing vital support to shield the most vulnerable".

The payment comes in addition to a plan announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss on September 8 to freeze the energy price cap at £2,500 for the next two years.

Despite this, some have called for more support, including disability charity Scope, who said the £150 payment "won't touch the sides" for many living with disabilities.

The charity’s director of strategy, James Taylor, said they had been “inundated” with calls from disabled people wondering how to keep warm this winter, even with the new price freeze.

He warned the soaring cost of energy could have a "devastating impact" on the health of people with disabilities if they are forced to keep the heating off.

This week’s payment is separate to the £650 cost-of-living payment, the first instalment of which landed over the summer.

In total, The Department of Work and Pensions has estimated around 6.3 million are eligible for the disability payment across Great Britain, including 566,000 in the West Midlands.

Those eligible for the payment include people who on May 25 were receiving the disability living allowance, personal independence payment, attendance allowance, armed forces independence payment, constant attendance allowance, or the war pension mobility supplement.

People are also being urged to be alert to scammers targeting those expecting cost-of-living payments.

Payments will be automatic, so people should watch out for texts and emails from fraudsters asking for their personal details.

Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith said: "We know disabled people face additional costs, and this government is listening and taking decisive action to protect the most vulnerable in our society.