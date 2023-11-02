Experienced duo launch new recruitment agency in Telford

Experienced Kieran Evans and Alex Edwards have set up Recsure Personnel, based in Telford but also with a strong presence throughout Shropshire and Powys.

Kieran, Co-Director of Recsure Personnel, said: "We are thrilled to launch Recsure Personnel and contribute to the growth and success of our local community.

"Alex and I are dedicated to not only matching the right candidates with the right roles, but also fostering long-lasting relationships that drive organizational success."

Alex added: "Having spent many years in the recruitment industry, we've witnessed first hand the transformative impact of strategic talent acquisition. With Recsure Personnel, we're excited to bring this level of expertise and commitment to our clients, helping them achieve their business objectives."