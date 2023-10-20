£1.2million invested into new training centre to boost skills in Marches

Tim Yair, Rachel Laver and Mitchell Gardner look around the site

The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership has invested £1.2million into the creation of the Herefordshire Low Carbon Technology Centre as part of its commitment to driving a sustainable and green economy across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

The centre – which will support 750 new learners in its first three years and provide training in low carbon and renewable technologies – will be based in a new home at Herefordshire, Ludlow & North Shropshire College’s Holme Lacy campus.

It was awarded funding from the newly-created Marches Energy Fund – developed by the LEP in response to the climate emergency and soaring energy costs in the wake of the conflict in the Ukraine.

The centre, which is scheduled to be complete by next Easter, will develop industry-leading training in green skills, ensuring that a new generation of skilled engineers and installers can keep the Marches at the forefront of the green revolution.

LEP chief executive Rachel Laver was given a tour of the site and said she was delighted with how things were progressing.

“It is wonderful to see this really important project taking shape and the sense of excitement around the centre as it gathers pace," she said. "This centre will help to address a well-established shortage in green skills and support the journey to Net Zero, not just locally but by training people from across the region.

“It will be amongst the first nationally to offer the new apprenticeship standard in Low Carbon Heating Technician and showcase low carbon technologies, improving business and home efficiency and reducing CO2 emissions.”

As an MCS (Microgeneration Certification Scheme) approved centre, training will be provided to the construction industry, developing the skills required to install low-carbon technologies, including solar, ground-source and air-source heat pumps in both new build and retrofit settings.