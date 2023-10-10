New apprentices join team at Ascendancy

Ascendancy has welcomed two new apprentices

The additions in the company’s long-term commitment to train, support and develop young talent.

Madeline Harper, 18, from Stafford and Alice Sereda, 19, from Newport, started at the award-winning company in Newport at the beginning of the month (OCT) and both are hoping to remain part of the Ascendancy team deep into the future.

Madeline said: “I am very excited and I am really pleased to have been given this opportunity.

"I’ve been interested in digital marketing for a while, did some work experience with a different company last year, and Ascendancy seemed to match perfectly with the pathway I wanted to take career-wise.

“After completing my apprenticeship, I am hoping to do my degree apprenticeship here and stay with the company. I have a particular interest in content writing but for now I am focused on learning as much as I can about digital marketing.”

Alice added: “The team has been so supportive and welcoming to both of us. I am looking forward to gaining as much experience as possible with Ascendancy, completing my apprenticeship and then potentially doing my degree apprenticeship here as well."

Helen Culshaw, Ascendancy Director, said she was really pleased to expand her team and to build on the successes of apprenticeships in the past.