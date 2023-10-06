Telford College student plans gem of a career

Business student Dylan Haynes is immersed in a world of jewellery and precious antiques as part of his Telford College work experience.

Dylan Haynes at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth
The 17-year-old, from Alveley, is in the second year of a business course at the college, which includes a work placement at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Low Town, Bridgnorth.

“A lot of my family do things with jewellery and antiques and have been working with the Old Mill since it started, so they were happy to take me on for my work experience,” he explained.

“My work experience is going very well, and I am really enjoying my second year of business studies at Telford College, getting along well with everyone.”

Dylan, a former Oldbury Wells School student, won an ‘outstanding achiever’ award for the work he completed during his first year of college studies.

He said: “Career wise I plan to continue a path in antiques, jewellery and gemology after college. I want to progress onto gemology course in Birmingham to try to become a gemologist.”

Gemology is the science of examining gemstones, using microscopes, computerised tools and other grading instruments, and is a pathway to careers such as appraisers, goldsmiths, jewellers, lapidaries, and scientists.

But Dylan’s work experience at the Old Mill has brought him into contact with much more than just jewellery – he has also been working with suits of armour, carvings, teddy bears, and vintage items such as post and phone boxes.

One of the more unusual items he has been helping to promote is a rare 1970s surfboard from Cornwall, which has a price tag of £530.

Telford College business and CIPD lecturer Samantha Bailey said: “Dylan began his educational journey at Telford College last year.

“It is clear to see that he is blossoming and becoming more knowledgeable in the business world. It is great to see his confidence flourishing and ready to take on new challenges.”

