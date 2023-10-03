New digital skills programme launched by Telford College

Promoting the new ‘Step Into Digital Work’ programme at Telford College are, from left, Barbara Wisniewska, Melissa Whitrick, and Aneeta Hazir

The Step Into Digital Work programme, designed with the help of Capgemini, is aimed at people looking to take their first steps into a technology career.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for people with an interest in coding, software, or web development who don’t have university or higher-level qualifications,” said Beckie Bosworth, Telford College’s head of employer engagement.

“The idea for the programme came out of our Digital Employer Skills Hub here at the college, where we work with local employers to help meet their skills needs.

“The course has been designed with assistance from Capgemini and will involve a week of work placement that will be undertaken across several local employers, it will also give the candidates the opportunity to participate in mock interview and feedback sessions.”

The free course starts on November 6 with the programme is primarily targeted at people who are currently unemployed and in the 19-25 age bracket but is open to anyone.

Beckie added: “Local employers will deliver sessions on issues such as cyber security and explain some of the career opportunities currently on offer in the sector.

“Everyone who completes the programme will also receive a nationally recognised level two qualification in coding and customer service.”