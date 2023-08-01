Shrewsbury accountancy firm welcomes new faces for training programme

Lee Thomas, Molly Morgan, Alex Peterson and Sam Holwill

Four new starters have joined Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Old Potts Way, and they have been appointed as audit accounts trainees.

Lee Thomas, Molly Morgan, Alex Peterson and Sam Holwill are now already working at the firm’s head office, and they will be joined by Freddie Whiles in September who will be working initially in the payroll team.

All five will follow Dyke Yaxley’s programme of technical and practical training

The training will be co-ordinated by Human Resources Manager Keith Higgins, who said the trainees were the latest intake to benefit from the support and advice of experienced and knowledgeable colleagues.

“We are delighted to once again welcome a new group of trainees to the team, and we’re looking forward to working with them as they take the first steps on their career in accountancy.

“Their programme began with induction training, and once they have completed the course, the aim is for them to move forward to study for formal accountancy qualifications.”

Lee is a former Shrewsbury Sixth Form College student who lives in Much Wenlock and also attended Chester University. Alex also studied at the sixth form college and lives in the county town.

Molly lives in Telford and she was a pupil at Haberdashers Adams’ Grammar School in Newport. Sam is from Newtown where he studied at the local high school, and he graduated from Cardiff University.

Keith said: “Training and apprenticeships are crucial to the success of our management team – in fact, five of our current directors – Managing Director Marie Bramwell, Helen Bruce, Mark Griffiths, Andrew Young and Hayley Price, all began their careers through our training scheme.