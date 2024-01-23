Dunelm extends its solar programme

This financial year will see 2,642 panels installed across Dunelm’s portfolio, the company has reported.

The installation of photovoltaic (PV) panels has already been completed at five stores – Bristol, Derby, Romford, Swansea and Syston, Leicester.

The business has plans to install PV panels across another three sites before the end of June.

Steve Barton, Director of Property at Dunelm, said: “We’re very proud to be stepping up the solar panel roll-out across our sites.

"It’s just one part of our commitment to reducing our environmental impact and in line with our ambition to reach net zero by 2030.”