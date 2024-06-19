Money Talk: A look at what the suggested Triple Lock Plus would mean for pensioners

The tax-free pension allowances are part of a Triple Lock Plus scheme should his party be re-elected.

Under a future Tory government, pensioners would enjoy an increase in personal tax allowances.

Rishi Sunak maintained the triple lock in the last Budget.

The State Pension triple lock ensures the sum eligible retired Britons receive from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) rises each year. The state pension triple lock was introduced by the then-coalition Government in 2010 to ensure the state pension would not lose value in real terms.