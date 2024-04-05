Bellway is building 150 new homes at Darwin’s Edge off Hereford Road and recently welcomed members of the team to the development for the cheque presentation.

The Shrewsbury team, which covers Staffordshire, Shropshire and the Black Country, offers a range of services for adults and children with visual impairment.

This assistance includes providing guide dogs and buddy dogs, teaching life skills, offering sighted guiding and information and advice.

It is the second time the team has visited Darwin’s Edge, as Bellway West Midlands invited volunteers along to the site in November 2023. The visitors were given a verbally described tour which helped them to envision each room of the Baswich and Cutler showhomes and the general layout and appearance of the site.

Mary Conner, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager from Guide Dogs, said: “Guide Dogs are here to help people in the UK, who are living with sight loss, live the life they choose. Our expert staff, volunteers and guide dogs help people affected by sight loss live actively, independently and well.

“The funds donated by Bellway mean we can continue supporting people with sight loss, through providing information and advice, rehabilitation support and of course our life-changing dogs. It costs approximately £55,000 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement. We are currently supporting nearly 3,500 active guide dog partnerships in the UK.

“We would like to express our thanks to everyone involved at Bellway. This donation will make an enormous difference to someone’s life."

Marie Richards, Sales Director at Bellway West Midlands, said: “We are proud of our ongoing relationship with the Guide Dogs Shrewsbury Community Team and we are glad to hear that our £500 donation will help them to continue to fund the brilliant support service they provide for visually-impaired people in the local area.

“It was a pleasure to be able to invite the team over to the development for a second time and to update them on the progress of the development. Their visit was also an opportunity to meet the amazing guide dogs which are so incredibly loyal and intelligent and melt the hearts of everyone who meets them.”