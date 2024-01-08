Housebuilder helps deliver renovated Shrewsbury memorial garden

The new-look We Are Veterans Shrewsbury memorial garden, which is outside the Red Lion pub in Battlefield Road, was unveiled at a ceremony recently.

Bellway, which is building new homes on the former Copthorne Barracks site in Shrewsbury, donated time and materials to carry out the renovation work.

The Bellway West Midlands site team helped create a raised bed, put in a path, and moved two silhouette figures commemorating the men and women of the Armed Forces, to stand closer together. They also helped put in a trellis and planted some flowers to complete the scene.

Amanda Cundall, founder of We Are Veterans Shrewsbury, said: “Bellway were fabulous. They couldn’t have been more helpful; we are very grateful.

We Are Veterans Shrewsbury’s memorial garden

“We have wanted to improve the memorial garden for a long time but unfortunately, we didn’t have the resources to carry out the work ourselves. We’re grateful to Bellway and sponsors from other local companies for their time and dedication in developing our new memorial garden.”

We Are Veterans Shrewsbury is for members of the Armed Forces and their families, and welcomes members of foreign armed forces too.

Rachel Marner, Sales Manager from Bellway West Midlands, said: “The military heritage of this area is very important to Bellway and when we realised that We Are Veterans Shrewsbury would benefit from a helping hand with its memorial garden we were keen to get involved.”

The memorial now includes a plaque honouring past and present members of We Are Veterans Shrewsbury and thanking those who helped with the garden – Bellway, B&Q, Veolia, Red Lion staff and members of We Are Veterans Shrewsbury.