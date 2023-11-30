Grand gesture to support Shropshire rugby team

Newport Rugby Club received the funding boost from Persimmon Homes West Midlands as part of its Community Champions initiative.

The donation will go towards covering the cost of the team and the player’s families attending the annual tour, which will allow the youngsters to compete across the country, make new friends and develop their rugby skills.

The annual event is managed by volunteers for the benefit of the children in the local community and is entirely non-profit, with any money raised going towards ensuring that the children are given an experience they will remember forever.

Persimmon’s donation will make the event more accessible for all team members. The cheque presentation was marked by a visit to the club from Nick Evans, Land Director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands.

Peter Hughes, from Newport Rugby Club, said: “We are so grateful. The support that Persimmon has given us will allow for our players and their families to attend the tour more affordably. This will in turn offer the children on the team the chance to further their personal development, as well as make new friends and explore new places.”

Nick Evans, Land Director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in. We’re always delighted to lend a hand to local community groups to boost their ongoing initiatives or contribute to causes that mean a lot to them.”

“We’re delighted to be able to offer this £1,000 donation to Newport Rugby Club to help with the cost of the tour and hope they all have a fantastic time.”