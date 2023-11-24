Clare joins the team at Balfours

Clare Amey left Shropshire more than 25 years ago to successfully complete a degree in Estate Surveying and Housing Diploma,

She has now returned, joining Balfours as Property Manager and an Associate Partner.

During her time away, she has gained significant experience and specialist qualifications, honing her skills in residential property management, both in the private and public sectors.

Today, Clare is a Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute of Housing and an Associate Member of Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, having also achieved ARLA Level 3 Technical Award in residential lettings and property management.

She said: “When the opportunity came up it was a perfect fit. I have managed rural estate properties in Wiltshire and Dorset.

"I believe that I can provide the service Balfours’ clients seek, providing experience, opening opportunities and ultimately adding value to their property portfolios.”

Managing partner, Rory Galliers, explains: “Clare will be working out of New Windsor House, where she can bring together the services of our land agents and the residential lettings team in Shrewsbury’s Square.”