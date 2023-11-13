WPG to boost production after investing in new press

Bosses say the installation of the cutting-edge digital press at WPG promises to take their digital printing to a whole new level and allow a more efficient, high-quality digital print service.

Joint Managing Director Paul Jones said: “Not only are we amazed by the high quality print the new Konica press delivers, but also that it does so at an extremely fast speed, meaning we can take on more work and offer even quicker turnaround times for our customers.

“Another hugely beneficial feature is the long sheet capability. Landscape brochures are a popular choice for a lot of our customers and previously, we have had to print them on our litho machines, this along with the larger range of media options, will increase the range of jobs we can offer to our customers.”

The new press also has an Intelligent Quality Care system which eliminates waste in the process and further improves WPG’s ISO 9001 & 14001 accreditations.

The investment follows recent upgrades to their litho and large format presses, and means they are fully equipped to deliver efficient, top-quality print to meet growing demand.