Telford Warm Hub project is recognised for its impact

The annual event, which recognises best practise in shopping centre management, honoured the Telford Centre and Telford and Wrekin CVS for their work.

The CVS Warm Hub project, which ran from November 2022 to May 2023, was the first of its kind to launch in Telford in response to the rising costs of energy, fuel and every day living costs.

Utilising a vacant unit in the centre, the warm hub partnered with other organisations to provide advise on housing, energy costs and finances, alongside providing warm meals, food to take away, craft activities and cooking demonstrations using energy efficient appliances.

Debbie Gibbon, CEO for TWCVS, said: ‘It is great for the hard work of the team to be recognised at a national level.

"What started as a tiny conversation about how we would support vulnerable people at a time of stress resulted in addressing social isolation, employment and ensuring members of the public learned new skills to support saving money in the cost of living crisis.

"We are grateful for the support from each partner who joined with us to meet the demand and working alongside Telford Centre ensures we continue to be in the heart of the community."