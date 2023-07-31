Delight for Berrys as Melanie joins rural team

Melanie

Bosses at Berrys said Melanie Holt is well-known for her professionalism in the Shropshire area and beyond, having worked successfully with farming clients and landlords for many years.

She has extensive experience in rural land and property valuation and sales, farming agreements, land management and tenancies, and environmental and grant scheme work.

Melanie is also a well-established professional member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers and is a RICS Registered Valuer.

Matt Anwyl, managing partner, said: “We are delighted to continue to grow our rural team at Shrewsbury with the appointment of Melanie.

“She has a strong reputation in the county and neighbouring areas and has broad experience across the farming and rural sectors and the wider property market. Melanie prides herself in working diligently, professionally and personably and we know she will be a huge asset to the Shrewsbury team.”