Free Shrewsbury event will help businesses become more sustainable

Sue Burnell, co-director of Shrewsbury-based Business Net Zero

Business Net Zero (BNZ) has teamed up with the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire to stage a half-day workshop at University Centre Shrewsbury on Wednesday, April 26.

The event is aimed at inspiring business owners to take positive actions within their organisation to drive down their carbon footprint and improve their sustainability.

Sue Burnell, the co-director of Shrewsbury-based BNZ, said the subject of climate change and sustainability was complex and there was no clearly defined pathway for small to medium size businesses which made knowing what action to take challenging.

“This event aims to support business owners by broadening their knowledge on climate change and sustainability so they can start to plan a series of positive actions.

“Most businesses will already be doing lots of good things and there are easy steps that all businesses can take to ensure they are moving forward in an informed way.

“We hope the workshop will prove useful to lots of different organisations in multiple industry sectors and that collectively we can continue to drive forward sustainability across our wonderful county.”

The workshop, which will start at 9.30 and run until 1.15pm, will include a short presentation on the importance of becoming more sustainable and why it matters, a session on benchmarking sustainability and how to calculate carbon emissions.

Business owners will also learn how they can identify risks of climate change and how to improve their business resilience.