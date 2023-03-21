Scott Bennett, MD of Bravo Networks; Andrew Brock, Commercial Director of Caleb Roberts Insurance Services and Ellie Simmonds OBE.

The company was selected from 450 independent brokers in recognition of the professional approach they take to supporting their customers during new business and renewal negotiations and, at the point of a claim, when a customer needs support.

Regional Manager for Bravo Network, Derek Bradshaw, said: “Caleb Roberts Insurance stands out amongst its Broker peers for the way they work with their insurance partners and customers.

"This is highlighted by the success the business has had at becoming one of the UK’s largest independent Farm Insurance specialists”.

Andrew Brock, Commercial Director, was at the Awards to collect ‘Network Broker of the Year’ from Ellie Simmonds, five time gold-medal winning Paralympian.

He said: “2023 is proving to be a fantastic year for us. Winning this award is an inspirational boost for the whole team.

"Everyone feels really proud of us as a company and we are all so honoured to have our work recognised. I am so proud of each and every one of my colleagues, without whom we wouldn’t have won this award."