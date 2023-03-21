Gemma joins the team at Lanyon Bowdler

Gemma Workman

Employment lawyer Gemma Workman has joined the Shrewsbury office of Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, and John Merry, head of employment at the firm, welcomed her to the team.

“Gemma is an experienced solicitor, having initially worked in the south east of England and more recently in Shropshire for the past six years, before joining Lanyon Bowdler in January,” he said. “We continue to see a strong demand for legal advice from businesses on employment issues.

“Gemma advises both employers and employees on all aspects of employment law, including in relation to settlement agreements, contracts of employment, disciplinary and grievance procedures, redundancies and employment tribunal proceedings. She is an excellent solicitor, and a great addition to our highly-regarded team.”

Gemma said she was delighted to join Lanyon Bowdler and said: “Employment law can be incredibly detailed and confusing, especially when you are very busy running your business. My main aim is to provide efficient and practical solutions for my clients.