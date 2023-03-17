Notification Settings

Teresa's new role at Rybrook BMW Shrewsbury

By Matthew PanterBusiness PicksPublished:

Rybrook BMW Shrewsbury has appointed a new Local Business Development Manager.

Teresa Maden

Teresa Maden brings a huge wealth of expertise, professionalism and has a ‘people first’ attitude which is key for her new role.

Teresa said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be part of the Rybrook BMW team here in Shrewsbury.

"I am looking forward to reigniting existing relationships and cementing new ones. I cannot wait to get started and focussed on a new and exciting journey and attending many events across Shropshire.

"I am truly grateful to both Aidan Coley, Head of Business and Martyn Gough, New Car Sales Manager for investing and believing in me.

"I am confident I can succeed and make a real difference to the business and its customers for many years to come."

Martyn added: “I have known Teresa for many years through her role at Shropshire Chamber of Commerce so I am naturally delighted she has decided to join us, I know Teresa’s strengths and she can only add to the success of the business moving forward, she will certainly bring significant value to the team.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

