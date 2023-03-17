Teresa's new role at Rybrook BMW Shrewsbury

Teresa Maden

Teresa Maden brings a huge wealth of expertise, professionalism and has a ‘people first’ attitude which is key for her new role.

Teresa said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be part of the Rybrook BMW team here in Shrewsbury.

"I am looking forward to reigniting existing relationships and cementing new ones. I cannot wait to get started and focussed on a new and exciting journey and attending many events across Shropshire.

"I am truly grateful to both Aidan Coley, Head of Business and Martyn Gough, New Car Sales Manager for investing and believing in me.

"I am confident I can succeed and make a real difference to the business and its customers for many years to come."