Telford HR and employment law specialists celebrates 20 years

Alasdair Hobbs with Ruth Ross (deputy chief executive of Shropshire Chamber) and Keith Winter (former President)

Human Results, which is based in Telford, assists companies all over the UK on a range of employment issues, including recruitment, absence management and disciplinary advice.

Managing director of the firm, employment solicitor Alasdair Hobbs, said the team swiftly expanded from being a “man with a laptop” to the busy office it is today.

He said: “I acquired the company nine years ago, and began as a sole advisor following many years of being a practising solicitor, specialising in employment law.

“I quickly realised there was huge demand for a personalised and flexible approach to providing HR services, so we grew quite rapidly.

“We work with a lot of SME businesses who don’t necessarily have their own in-house HR expertise, providing everything from full outsourcing of HR functions to ad hoc advice on specific issues.

“The core of our retained service to companies includes making sure their paperwork is correct, drafting contracts of employment, helping with difficult decisions around dismissals, redundancy, restructuring, service provision changes, chairing difficult meetings and dispute resolution, including tribunal litigation.

“A lot of our recent work has been related to recruitment challenges and retaining staff – quiet resignations are a big issue since the Covid pandemic, and everyone is finding it difficult to attract enough skilled staff.”

Mr Hobbs said there were a number of ideas being considered for how the firm was going to celebrate the 20th anniversary.

“It’s a significant milestone and demonstrates our commitment to our clients over the past 20 years, which is certainly worth celebrating,” he said.

“We are discussing a number of options, and are looking forward to sharing more details in due course.