More than 100 homes old at new Shrewsbury housing estate

Oteley Gardens

Vistry has completed 117 of the 138 private houses it is building at Oteley Gardens, Shrewsbury.

And strong demand has seen 116 of these new properties sold to date.

The housebuilder is delivering 75 private properties under the Bovis Homes brand and 63 new properties under the Linden Homes brand at the site.

The company is also providing 24 affordable properties for local people through rent or shared ownership and has so far finished 10 of these homes.

Freya Halsall, marketing manager at Vistry Mercia, said: “We have reached a very significant milestone by having built more than 100 new properties at this location, where construction is progressing well."

Construction work started at Oteley Gardens in September 2020 and is due to be completed by August 2023.

The development will feature a network of cycle ways and footpaths, which will link the site internally but also connect it to the nearby Rea Brook Valley Nature Reserve and to Shrewsbury town centre, two miles away.

Freya added: “The majority of the buyers have so far been local people but we have also had purchasers from further afield. We have had buyers from Kent and Worcester downsizing to be closer to their children and grandchildren and have had a young family from Bristol purchase a property here to return to the area and reconnect with old friends.