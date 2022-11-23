Shrewsbury market reveals new website with lots of services

Shrewsbury Market Hall Facilities Manager Kate Gittins with website designer George English

Shrewsbury Market Hall's website was designed and built by Shropshire-based website designer and developer George English, working closely with marketing consultant Joseph Hocking and the market’s management and marketing team.

Fans of the market can also now sign up to a digital newsletter, delivering the latest market news, up-coming events and special promotions directly into their inbox.

The website was designed to have a clean, fresh, modern look with easy-to-use navigation tools to help users quickly find information, from everything they need to plan a visit to listings for more than 60 market stalls, ranging from retailers and specialist services to cafes and bars.

“We wanted to work with someone who had both the ability to design and develop the website. Being able to do that gave synergy to the project and made the process more straight forward,” said market Facilities Manager Kate Gittins.

“We wanted something colourful and contemporary, user-friendly and easy to navigate. George was involved from the beginning, from the planning stage through to the finished product going live.

“Because it was a seamless process, nothing was lost in translation. And, because George knew what was technically possible, he could incorporate some surprising abstract design elements too.

“He has produced a colourful, modern, fresh-looking website. We got everything we wanted and it looks great.”

George added: “I was lucky to have the opportunity to work with such a big name in Shrewsbury. It was a team effort and it was my aim to listen to what the clients wanted.