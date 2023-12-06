Artist helps Shrewsbury restaurant get in festive mood

ASK Italian wanted a window display to get diners and passers-by in the merry mood for Christmas and called on Charlotte Tisdale, from Shrewsbury.

She was tasked with creating beautiful festive displays using Edding white acrylic pens.

The artwork

Charlotte has spent the last six years as a freelance illustrator and the window installation at ASK Italian is her first window display.

It features Shrewsbury Castle and the historic train station, along with presents, snowflakes and mini Christmas trees.

Festive window displays have started to appear at ASK Italian’s restaurants across the UK, featuring festive houses, ribbons, bows and presents. Each artwork is inspired by its location, with pieces including famous landmarks and historical figures from its area.

Ask in Shrewsbury

Corinne Prior, Marketing Director at ASK Italian said: “Our Christmas artwork project is all about bringing people together in our ASK neighbourhoods. It’s fantastic to see so many wonderful designs across each of our restaurants, with artists from up and down the country leaving their mark in a beautiful way. We’re very much looking forward to welcoming customers - both familiar faces and new - to celebrate the festive season at ASK Italian.”