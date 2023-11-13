Organisations confirm attendance at Telford energy show

TICA, the Thermal Insulation Contractors Association and EiiF, the European Industrial Insulation Foundation, have confirmed that both organisations are attending the free exhibition and conference at Telford International Centre on March 13 and 14.

It will feature the UK’s widest array of technologies for onsite and localised heat and power generation along with the infrastructure, software, and components necessary to connect to the energy network and implement a low-cost, low-carbon energy strategy.

The show will double its number of exhibitors and is also experiencing an increase in visitors, with clients keen to understand how they can decarbonise their estates.

Both TICA and EiiF see The Distributed Energy Show as the perfect opportunity to reach out to an already engaged audience to communicate the huge potential for energy savings through the thermal insulation of pipework and equipment.

Central to their offering is the development of new TIPCHECK (Technical Insulation Performance Check) software, a standardised thermal energy auditing tool for evaluating the performance of industrial insulation systems. It has been used to great effect on the continent, with many companies benefitting from huge reductions in energy loss combined with quick returns on their investment.

Chris Ridge, TICA Technical Manager said “We know that poorly insulated pipework and uninsulated valves and equipment in the industrial and power generation sectors contribute a significant amount towards UK carbon emissions. In fact, the national industrial insulation savings potential is equivalent to the annual energy consumption of 863,000 homes or 1.7m cars.

“Thermal Insulation of pipework and equipment should be considered as a proverbial low hanging fruit for any industrial sector companies seeking to address their energy efficiency shortfalls. TIPCHECK provides the perfect means for diagnosing the shortfalls and providing energy saving solutions.”

The Distributed Energy Show also focuses on another key topic associated with thermal insulation, Heat Networks.

“Heat Networks will be central to the UK Governments’ Net Zero and Energy Security strategies,” Chris added. “The thermal insulation of heating pipework on secondary systems is now recognised as a key enabler of energy efficiency in heat network projects. There is a huge drive towards quality assurance in the heat network market and thermal insulation of heating pipework can no longer be an afterthought. “

Matt Pennington, Event Director of show host Event Partners, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the industry-wide support we have for The Distributed Energy Show, which is coming back in 2024 bigger than ever.

"Major global organisations, SME’s and thought leaders are helping to shape the event, resulting in the exhibition doubling in size and an increased number of visitors attending what is set to be a record breaking show.”

To register for your free pass, visit https://distributedenergyshow.com/