Telford College to hold free sessions as part of 'Job Club'

The sessions are being delivered at the college’s employability skills hub at Tan Bank, Wellington.

Business programme manager Shelley Kenny said: “These courses have been specifically designed to help people with issues such as CV writing, improving interview skills, completing application forms, and general job-seeking support.

“The Job Club is all about supporting a wide range of people in the community to either progress their careers, or secure employment.”

The first taster session is on November 13, from 10am to noon, and will look at motivational skills – ways to think more positively, boost confidence, and set goals.

Digital and IT skills is the topic for the next session from 10am to noon on November 15, focusing on topics such as staying safe online, improving online communication, buying and selling online, using emails, word processing, and creating presentations.

The third session, from 1pm to 3pm on November 16, is all about confidence building, where attention will switch to issues such as conquering fear and anxiety, raising resilience, and improving relationships.

The free taster sessions are open to a wide range of people, from part-time workers to the unemployed, over 50s, and members of mother and toddler groups. Terms and conditions may apply.

To register for a place, or to find out more, email employability@telfordcollege.ac.uk or call the employability team on 01952 612554.