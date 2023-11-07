Shrewsbury traders invited to sign up for Christmas competition

Shrewsbury Business Chamber and Shrewsbury BID are teaming up to organise the Christmas window competition and businesses have until November 20 to enter.

The theme this year is ‘Sparkling Shrewsbury’ and Shrewsbury Business Chamber chairman, Kevin Lockwood, said: “We are always pleased to see so many businesses getting into the Christmas spirit by entering the shop window competition.

“It really makes a difference to the festive shopping experience when traders make an effort with their windows, and we are fortunate to have so many talented and creative people here in Shrewsbury that I know their displays will be worth seeking out.

“The theme is ‘Sparkling Shrewsbury’ which leaves plenty of room for a variety of artistic interpretations.

"I can’t wait to see what our wonderful town centre businesses come up with.”

The competition is free to enter, with businesses invited to take part in one of four categories – smaller shops, larger shops, charity shops, and Market Hall.

Judges will decide the winner of each category, and an overall public vote will choose the ‘people’s champion’, with prizes provided by Henshall insurance brokers up for grabs in all categories.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said the number of businesses taking part in the competition had steadily increased in recent years.

“We have been delighted with how many traders get involved, and the imagination shown in the range of different displays is always great to see,” she said. “We would like to say a big thank you to all of the sponsors – Henshall’s, Pipekit, DVD Megastore, Darwin Barbers, Clarkes Solicitors and The HR Dept – for their support in helping the competition add an extra sparkle to the town centre at such an important time of the year.”

Business can enter online at https://shrewsbury.typeform.com/to/qEzcZEgv